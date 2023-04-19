April 19, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Five differently-abled sportsmen from Bethshan Special School who would be participating in the Special Olympics World Games to be held in Berlin in June, later this year were felicitated at the school here on Wednesday.

Madras High Court judge Justice R. Subramanian presided over the event. According to a press release, five out of six players, participating in the Special Olympics, from Tamil Nadu are from Bethshan Special School.

Football players P. Surya (19), A. Mukesh Sundar (26), B. Nagavel (37) and volleyball players V. Maadhesh Babu (21) and C. Kamesh (22) were felicitated.

School’s principal R. Ravikumar and others were present.