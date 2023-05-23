Five detained Sri Lankan fishermen brought to shore; probe on

May 23, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The five Sri Lankan fishermen who were detained by Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel off Kanniyakumari coast were brought to the shore and handed over to Tharuvaikulam Coastal Security Group on Tuesday.

As their boat was apparently engaged in fishing in the Indian waters on Monday, the ICG surveillance team detained them. Preliminary probe suggested that they were from Munnakarai in Neer Colombo. They claimed that due to windy sea, their boat entered the Indian waters. The authorities seized the boat and brought the fishermen here from Kanniyakumari coast around noon.

The Sri Lankan fishermen were identified as Andrani Benil (59), Ranjith Seeran (45), Anand Kumar (53), Andrani Jayaraj Cruz (45) and Varnagula Victor Immanuel (62).

Investigators from Central and State agencies questioned them till late evening. A senior officer said after registration of a case, they would be taken to a court in Ramanathapuram and subsequently moved to Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai.