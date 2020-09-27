Five deaths in five southern districts

Tirunelveli

27 September 2020 19:36 IST

COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in the five southern districts on Sunday.

While two deaths have been reported in Tirunelveli district, one each has been reported in Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar districts.

The number of fresh positive cases in Tirunelveli district on Sunday was 111 (12,463 till date) with a discharge of 97 (11,361 till date). As the death toll increased to198, the number of active cases stands at 904.

Thoothukudi district recorded 42 fresh cases (13,256 till date) with a discharge of 69 (12,530 till date). The number of active cases is 605 with the loss of 121 lives.

Kanniyakumari district saw 92 fresh positive cases that took up the total number of positive cases to 12,413. With 49 discharges on Sunday (11,215 till date), the number of active cases stands at 980. Death toll in the district is 218.

Tenkasi had the lowest number of fresh positive cases – 30 – among the southern districts (7,167 till date). It reported 79 discharges on Sunday (6,566 till date) with 467 active cases. The district has a death toll of 134.

Virudhunagar reported 50 fresh cases with the highest number of total positive cases – 14,313 till date – in the five southern districts. The number of discharges was 29 on Sunday (13,840 till date) that took the number of active cases to 263, the lowest among the southern districts. The death toll in Virudhunagar stands at 210.