Five-day training for AROs from 10 LS constituencies in southern districts begins in Madurai

January 02, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MADURAI

As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, a five-day training programme for the Assistant Returning Officers from the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the southern districts commenced here in on Tuesday.

Presiding over the training, Collector M.S. Sangeetha said that 120 Assistant Returning Officers, (60 Assembly constituencies) from the southern districts are attending the programme. Two national trainers approved by the ECI would conduct the training till January 6 at the Tamil Nadu Hotel on Alagarkoil Road here.

The participants are in the rank of sub-collectors, RDOs, deputy collectors and tahsildars. District Revenue Officer R. Saktivel and other officials participated in the inaugural session.

The officials said that the training would be based on the ECI’s guidelines and cover on aspects such as the voter list, polling stations, nominations, preparedness from the announcement of model code of conduct and others.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in May and hence, the ECI has been preparing the officials for poll duty.

In another press note, the Collector said that the draft electoral roll, which was to have been released on January 5, has been postponed to January 22 as per the ECI’s communication.

The election wing conducted special camps in November and December 2023 for the eligible public to include their names in the voter list with 1.1.2024 as the cut-off date for those attaining 18 years.

The draft electoral rolls would be released on January 22, the release said.

