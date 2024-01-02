GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five-day training for AROs from 10 LS constituencies in southern districts begins in Madurai

January 02, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector M.S. Sangeetha addressing a training programme for Assistant Returning Officers in Madurai on Tuesday.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha addressing a training programme for Assistant Returning Officers in Madurai on Tuesday.

As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, a five-day training programme for the Assistant Returning Officers from the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the southern districts commenced here in on Tuesday.

Presiding over the training, Collector M.S. Sangeetha said that 120 Assistant Returning Officers, (60 Assembly constituencies) from the southern districts are attending the programme. Two national trainers approved by the ECI would conduct the training till January 6 at the Tamil Nadu Hotel on Alagarkoil Road here.

The participants are in the rank of sub-collectors, RDOs, deputy collectors and tahsildars. District Revenue Officer R. Saktivel and other officials participated in the inaugural session.

The officials said that the training would be based on the ECI’s guidelines and cover on aspects such as the voter list, polling stations, nominations, preparedness from the announcement of model code of conduct and others.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in May and hence, the ECI has been preparing the officials for poll duty.

In another press note, the Collector said that the draft electoral roll, which was to have been released on January 5, has been postponed to January 22 as per the ECI’s communication.

The election wing conducted special camps in November and December 2023 for the eligible public to include their names in the voter list with 1.1.2024 as the cut-off date for those attaining 18 years.

The draft electoral rolls would be released on January 22, the release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.