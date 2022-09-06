Five-day fair to be held to promote rural eco-friendly initiatives

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ahimsa Santhai,’ a five-day fair to promote local eco-friendly initiatives and support the rural economy, is to be held between September 22 and 26 in Gandhi Memorial Museum near here.

The fair is jointly organised by the museum, Centre for Experiencing Socio Cultural Interaction (CESCI) and International Gandhian Institute of Nonviolence and Peace (IGINP).

Addressing press persons, P.V. Rajagopal, advisor, CESCI, said the fair would be inaugurated by former Bhutan Prime Minister Jigmi Y. Thinley and Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fair aims to popularise the concept of nonviolent economy among the masses, especially youth, who must realise their role in fighting against the climate crisis. A change is not possible through holding conferences but through our behaviour and choices we make,” he said.

“Through the fair, we want to bridge the gap between producers of healthier and eco-friendlier products and consumers to adopt green methods of living,” said Mr. Rajagopal.

IGINP director Jill Carr Harris said the fair would house more than 140 stalls showcasing a range of products such as handicrafts, organic food, handloom textile, herbal items by small-scale local producers, organic farmers, rural artisans and women’s groups from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The organisers said that hands-on-work workshops such as natural dyeing, terrace gardening, spinning, pottery, carpentry, documentary screening, photo exhibition, panel discussions and sessions by over 40 speakers, social workers and experts and cultural events are also scheduled.

Gandhi Memorial Museum Director (Administration) K.R. Nanda Rao said the fair’s first day marked the centenary year of the historic event of Mahatma Gandhi changing into a loincloth in Madurai. “The fair is a befitting tribute to the Mahatma which will enable us to inch towards a nonviolent way of living.”

The entry-free fair would be open between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.