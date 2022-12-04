Five couples tie the knot at mass wedding in Dindigul

December 04, 2022 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Mass wedding held in Dindigul on Sunday.

DINDIGUL Five couples tied the nuptial knot at a mass wedding ceremony held at Kalahastheeswarar Temple in Dindigul on Sunday in the presence of Collector S. Visakan and Mayor J. Ilamathi.

The marriages were solemnised on behalf of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, stated a press note.

The five couples were provided 2 grams of ‘mangalyams’ each, silk dhotis, shirts, silk saris, garlands, and a feast was served for relatives and friends of brides and grooms.

The couple were also given wedding gifts worth ₹ 4 lakh, including a range of household essentials and articles. The entire cost of the weddings was borne by the temple concerned.

Temple’s Joint Commissioner P. Bharathi, Assistant Commissioner V. Suresh and others were present.

