  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, December 4: Which Round of 16 matches happening in Qatar today?

Five couples tie the knot at mass wedding in Dindigul

December 04, 2022 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Mass wedding held in Dindigul on Sunday.

Mass wedding held in Dindigul on Sunday.

DINDIGUL Five couples tied the nuptial knot at a mass wedding ceremony held at Kalahastheeswarar Temple in Dindigul on Sunday in the presence of Collector S. Visakan and Mayor J. Ilamathi.

The marriages were solemnised on behalf of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, stated a press note.

The five couples were provided 2 grams of ‘mangalyams’ each, silk dhotis, shirts, silk saris, garlands, and a feast was served for relatives and friends of brides and grooms.

The couple were also given wedding gifts worth ₹ 4 lakh, including a range of household essentials and articles. The entire cost of the weddings was borne by the temple concerned.

Temple’s Joint Commissioner P. Bharathi, Assistant Commissioner V. Suresh and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.