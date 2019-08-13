Five countries sign MoUs

MADURAI

Memorandums of Understanding between Tamil Nadu Chamber Foundation and delegates representing business bodies and government agencies of five countries were signed, as part of the ongoing four-day global expo and summit, ‘Vibrant Tamil Nadu,’ here on Tuesday.

According to the organisers, MoUs were signed with the US, Australia, Sri Lanka, Qatar and Malaysia. “The agreements would enhance the bilateral trade relationship between the countries and help in resolving trade issues. For instance, if there is any problem concerning customs clearance of Indian businesses, the chamber will act as a bridge and help solve the issue,” says S. Rethinavelu, creative head of the expo.

The organisers said that around 1,500 business delegates from across the globe visited the 200 stalls on the first day of the expo.

“The food processing entrepreneurs here are equipped to cater to the needs of the Qatar market. We want to support the Indian businesses to expand in Qatar” said Gopal Balasubramaniam, Head of Finance, Indian Business and Professional Council, an apex body of the Indian Embassy in Qatar.

The international expo, organised to showcase the State’s potential in the kitchen equipment and food processing sector, will act as a platform for exporters from the State to enter into international business contracts.

“A huge number of Tamil diaspora are setting up hotels in Canada due to the incentives offered by their government. This expo helps us to capitalise this and expand our business in Canada,” says A. Madhi, export division manager of a kitchen equipment manufacturing unit.

V. Neethi Mohan, Chairman, Young Entrepreneur School, says that the focus of the expo is to promote the food processing sector. “With the value addition to the raw materials, along with the food processing units, the farmers will also be benefitted,” he says.

