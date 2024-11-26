ADVERTISEMENT

Five convicted for cultivating ganja

Published - November 26, 2024 09:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The First Additional Special Court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Cases in Madurai sentenced three men to five-year rigorous imprisonment and two men to two-year rigorous imprisonment for cultivating ganja in Theni district in 2022.

First Additional Special Court Judge A.S. Hariharakumar sentenced M. Palanisamy, P. Perumal and P. Chandran to five-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 each and sentenced S. Perumal and M. Selvam to two-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹15,000 each.

The case of the prosecution is that Varusanadu police in Theni district found that ganja was being cultivated on 10 cents in Thandiyankulam in Theni district and seized 17 kg of ganja.

