Five boys booked for kidnap of school girl

Five minor boys, all students of a government school here, have been booked on a charge of kidnapping a minor girl on Monday.

Police said that the boys, aged between 15 ando 17, asked the girl, studying Class XI in the same school, to come to a temple on Monday. The girl, who was in love with one of the boys, gave a slip to her parents and eloped with the boy. While one of the friends of the boy accompanied the boy and girl, three others had gone home.

During the probe on the girl missing complaint, the police picked up the three boys from their houses.

The boys had said that the couple had ₹20 with them. The arrested boys, who had no clue about the whereabouts of the girl, were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and were let off on bail.

Chathirakudi police are on the lookout for the boys and the girl.