Five books released in Madurai

October 11, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Madras High Court Judge G.R. Swaminathan releases a book authored by V. Sudharshan, right, in Madurai on Wednesday. Former DGP Anoop Jaiswal, second from left, receives the book.

Madras High Court Judge G.R. Swaminathan releases a book authored by V. Sudharshan, right, in Madurai on Wednesday. Former DGP Anoop Jaiswal, second from left, receives the book. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Former IPS official Anoop Jaiswal released a book, ‘Kutramum Theerpum,’ (Political murder and C.B.I. enquiry), the Tamil version of the book, ‘Dead End: The Minister, the CBI and the Murder that Wasn’t,’ authored by journalist V. Sudarshan, at a book launch event organised by the Tamil Department of The American College along with Kalachuvadu Publications here on Wednesday.

The first copy of the book, translated in Tamil by Easan, was received by Madras High Court Judge Justice G.R. Swaminathan.

Mr. Jaiswal told an interesting story on how the book came out from the details of a former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official Kuppuswamy Ragothaman’s diary of an investigation he had headed.  “The book explains how a honest police official, against all odds, brings out justice through sheer grit,” he said.  

Four other books were also released at the event. They wereL ‘Edinboroughvin Kuripugal,’ (Notes of Edinbrough) a fiction by Suresh Kumar Indrajith; ‘Babasahebin Pathipulagam,’ (Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar’s repertoire) by B. Prabakaran; ‘Tamil-Samaskirutha Sevviyal Uravu,’ (Bond between Tamil and Sanskrit) by S. Rajaram and A.K. Perumal; and ‘Rose colour Aanai,’ (Rose-colour Elephant) by S.J. Sivasankar.  

