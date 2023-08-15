ADVERTISEMENT

Five autorickshaws impounded for overloading during inspection

August 15, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint check conducted by the Transport department officials in Madurai city in the last two days, five autorickshaws were impounded on the charge of overloading and a fine of about ₹10,000 was slapped on them. Based on the directive of Joint Commissioner Satyanarayanan, RTO Chitra and team conducted the inspection with Inspectors at Maatuthavani bus stand and Tallakulam. Vehicles which were carrying more than three passengers were fined for the first time and for those who had ignored previous warnings, their vehicles were impounded.

