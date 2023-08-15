HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five autorickshaws impounded for overloading during inspection

August 15, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint check conducted by the Transport department officials in Madurai city in the last two days, five autorickshaws were impounded on the charge of overloading and a fine of about ₹10,000 was slapped on them. Based on the directive of Joint Commissioner Satyanarayanan, RTO Chitra and team conducted the inspection with Inspectors at Maatuthavani bus stand and Tallakulam. Vehicles which were carrying more than three passengers were fined for the first time and for those who had ignored previous warnings, their vehicles were impounded.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.