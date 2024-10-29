Five Assembly constituencies in Tenkasi district have 13,40,032 voters, says Collector

Tenkasi Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore released the draft electoral rolls for Tenkasi district here on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, the Collector said the district had Sankarankoil, Vasudevanallur, Kadayanallur, Tenkasi and Alangulam Assembly constituencies. With a total of 13,40,032 voters comprising 6,57,276 men, 6,82,585 women and 171 others, there were 1,544 polling stations.

Officials had deleted 3,271 names from the voter list after enumeration conducted across the constituencies and included 9,367 names.

District Revenue Officer Jayachandran, RDOs Lavanya and Kavita and Tahsildar (Election) Henry Peter and representatives from recognised political parties were present during the release of the rolls.

The Collector said that public can make use of the special camps to be held next month and forms were available online and at the designated offices in the Collectorate.

THOOTHUKUDI

Thoothukudi Collector K Illambahavath said that a total of 14,65,127 voters were in the voter list in Thoothukudi.

Releasing the draft electoral rolls in the presence of officials and office-bearers of political parties, he said there were 7,16,574 men, 7,48,324 women and 229 others.

The district had Vilathikulam, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam and Ottapidaram Assembly Constituencies and 2,706 service voters and 1,627 polling stations.

He appealed to the public to make use of the special camps to be held next month to enrol those who had not registered their names in the voter list. It was a good opportunity given by the Election Commission, and the public, who were qualified, should enrol themselves.

The camps would be held at the polling stations in the district and would be open from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on November 16, 17, 23 and 24.

District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan and Tahsildar (Election) Thillaiandi, among others, participated.

