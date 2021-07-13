Madurai

Five arrested

Five anti-social elements, including two habitual offenders, were arrested by the Sellur police on Tuesday.

According to Inspector Madasami, during patrol, a team spotted a gang near a bridge on Raja Mill Road. Interrogation revealed that they were hatching a major robbery.

They had two knives among them and all had chilli powder packets. Among the five, Virumandi, 24, of VOC Nagar in Meenambalpuram and Balamurugan, 36, of Anaiyur were habitual offenders. Their accomplices were identified as Kuttai Ajit, 21, of Meenakshipuram, Ajit Kumar, 20, of Indra Nagar and Subramanian, 24, of Kalyanaraman Street in Poonthamalli Nagar.


