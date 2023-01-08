HamberMenu
Five arrested for possessing fake currency notes 

January 08, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district police have arrested five people, including two women, for possessing counterfeit currency notes.

The police also seized over 1,000 numbers of counterfeit notes in the denomination of ₹500 and various paraphernalia, including laptop, scanner and colour printers, used for making the fake currency notes.

According to a statement from police, the accused was identified as Subbuthai, her daughter Duraiselvi. The police had arrested the mother on Saturday after she tried to buy fruits with a counterfeit currency note in Virudhunagar old bus stand. Subsequently, the police seized six more fake notes from her.

During the interrogation the police found that she had got the notes from her daughter, leading to the arrest of Balamurugan, Arun and Naveen Kumar.

