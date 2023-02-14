ADVERTISEMENT

Five African Grass Owls rescued

February 14, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

African Grass Owl spotted near Ramanathapuram bus stand handed over to Forest department in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday.

The Forest Department officials on Tuesday rescued five African Grass Owls in Ramanathapuram. The officials were alerted by a few birdwatchers who in turn were informed by a few passers-by about the presence of the owls near the theatre behind Ramanathapuram bus depot.

The Forest Department officials said that the owls were stuck near the building and were unable to fly in daylight. They said that the African Grass Owls are rarely seen flying in the daytime. It is active during the night. The officials secured the owls and after feeding the owls released them in the forest after sunset. The Forest Department officials were led by Wildlife Warden Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar and Forest Range Officer M.P. Senthil Kumar.

