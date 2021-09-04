‘Fit India Freedom Run’ flagged off

04 September 2021 21:52 IST

Madurai

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar flagged off the ‘Fit India Freedom Run 2.0’ organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Madurai, at Dr. M.G.R. Race Course Stadium on Saturday as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Around 150 volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra and college students from NSS took part in the run that aimed to promote fitness and celebrate 75 years of India’s independence. After taking the ‘Fit India’ pledge, the participants ran from Dr. M.G.R. Race Course Stadium to the Gandhi Memorial Museum, passing through the District Forest Office, Tamukkam Grounds, the American College and the Collectorate.

Advertising

Advertising

Superintendent of Police V Baskaran and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Madurai city, I Eswaran, also took part in the event.

S. Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Madurai, said that the freedom run that had been happening across India, will come to a close on October 2, 2021.

On Saturday, the run was also held in Nagapattinam, Krishnagiri, Karur and Kanniyakumari districts.