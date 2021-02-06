Fishlings released to feed birds in sanctuaries

Ramanathapuram
The
forest department officials of Ramanathapuram district released fishlings into waterbodies at the five bird sanctuaries in the district on Saturday, to feed the local and migratory birds.
The fishlings were released in the waterbodies at Therthangal, Chithirangudi, Kanjirankulam, Mela Selvanoor- Keela Selvanoor and Sakkarakottai sanctuaries.
They were released based on the instructions of A.S. Marimuthu, Wildlife Warden. S. Ganesalingam, Assistant Conservator of Forests; S. Sathish, Forest Range Officer, Ramanathapuram; E. Rajasekar, Forester, forest guards, anti-poaching watchers and villagers were present at the event.
Mr. Sathish said that the fishlings were released using funds from Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitat.
A sum of ₹10,000 was allocated for each Therthangal,Chithirangudi, Kanjirankulam, Mela Selvanoor- Keela Selvanoor bird sanctuaries and 2,000 fishlings were released in each of the sanctuaries. A sum of ₹5,000 was allocated for Sakkarakottai bird sanctuary and 1,000 fishlings were released into the waterbody at the sanctuary, he added.
