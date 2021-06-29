Fishermen association affiliated to the CITU in Rameswaram has urged Collector to regulate fishing activity.

Its district president Justin and secretary Karunamoorthy told reporters here on Tuesday that mechanised boat owners used to get tokens in the morning and return to shore the following day with the catch. Over a period of time, some fishermen venture into the sea the previous night itself without obtaining tokens. Such indiscipline spoil the livelihood of a majority of fishermen. The Fisheries Department should pull up such errant fishermen who do not follow the rules.

In fact, fishermen from five districts including Nagapattinam should venture into the sea on June 30. But many fishermen ventured into the sea on June 29 itself. The officials were informed on such occasions but no action was taken.

Export firms exploit the situation, they said. For instance, when the fishermen ventured into sea for fishing after the annual ban period, the catch was so huge that many export varieties were caught. But poor fishermen have neither facility to store their catch nor capacity to buy ice for preserving the catch. Export firms but the catch for paltry sum and thus get benefited.

When some mechanised boat fishermen do not follow the system, it causes agony to the country boat fishermen, he said and urged the Collector to intervene in the issue.