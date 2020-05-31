Fishing to resume in Thoothukudi today

Fishermen will make their way to sea in 120 mechanised boats in Thoothukudi district on Monday.

The boats have been anchored since March 5, when mechanised boat fishermen started an agitation.

It was followed by the lock down imposed on March 24 in the wake of the pandemic. About a fortnight later, the annual ban on fishing began on April 15, which ended on Sunday (May 31).

The fishermen have stocked diesel, ice and other items, as they are optimistic about a huge catch due to the long hiatus in activity.

Out of the 241 mechanised boats in the district, 120 will set sail on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while the remaining will be permitted to fish on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, officials said.

Though the government has accorded permission for fishermen to begin fishing from June 1, the community in Rameswaram, Pamban and Thangachimadam hasdecided to stick to its decision to resume activity only on June 15.

The decision was arrived at a meeting held last week, Jesu Raj, a fishermen association leader, told The Hindu.

He says all fishermen have been confined to their homes since March 24 due to the national lockdown.

Hence, repairs have to be carried out in a majority of boats that suffered minor damage under the the impact of Cyclone Amphan.

Now that the State government has relaxed curfew guidelines, workers can repair the boats.

Most importantly, exporters have pleaded their inability to take stocks from fishermen from June 1 as workers in their organisations, who are mostly migrants, have left for their native States.

Hence, it has been decided that it may not serve the purpose for fishermen to go into sea from June 1.