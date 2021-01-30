Fishing resumes after a fortnight

After abstaining from work for more than a fortnight, fishermen ventured into the sea on Saturday.
Following the alleged killing of four fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel on January 18 and earlier arrest of nearly 40 fishermen from Rameswaram, Thoothukudi and Thanjavur respectively on January 9, the fishermen stayed off the sea since January 13.
Demanding the release of the fishermen and impounded boats, the fishermen associations have been on a strike since then.
However, even as the Central and State governments took initiative and got the arrested fishermen released on January 19, the killing of the four fishermen led to anger among the fisherfolks here.
Two days ago, the associations here demanded the release of nine fishermen held by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel, who have been jailed in the island nation.
Meanwhile, following persuasion from the governments that they were taking steps to free the nine arrested fishermen, the associations decided to drop the strike plan and venture into the sea for fishing.
As a precaution, the fishermen association leaders appealed to the fishermen not to cross the IMBL at any cost.
Fisheries department officials in Rameswaram said that they had issued 353 tokens on Saturday.
