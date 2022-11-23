  1. EPaper
Fishing resumed after 5 days

November 23, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Rameswaram

After five days, fishermen of Ramanathapuram district went for fishing on Wednesday.

The fishermen stayed away from the sea for five days after they were warned about the depression in the Bay of Bengal. With the prediction of sea experiencing wind upto 55 kmph speed, the fishermen did not venture into the sea as no passes were issued to them since November 18.

As the depression weakened, over 600 mechanised boats resumed fishing from Rameswaram and Mandapam on Wednesday.

