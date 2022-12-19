Fishing operations suspended

December 19, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Mechanised boats operating from the Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour abstained from fishing operations on Monday in the wake of low pressure warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department.

As IMD has issued forecast on strong winds in deep sea along Sri Lankan coast in the wake of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the Department of Fisheries had warned the fishermen against going in for fishing on Monday. Hence, all 245 mechanised boats operation from Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour had been berthed in the base.

At the same time, the country boats went for fishing on Monday as these smaller fish crafts would carry-out fishing operations only in the areas closer to the shore.