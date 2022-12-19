  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Fishing operations suspended

December 19, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Mechanised boats operating from the Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour abstained from fishing operations on Monday in the wake of low pressure warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department.

 As IMD has issued forecast on strong winds in deep sea along Sri Lankan coast in the wake of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the Department of Fisheries had warned the fishermen against going in for fishing on Monday. Hence, all 245 mechanised boats operation from Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour had been berthed in the base.

At the same time, the country boats went for fishing on Monday as these smaller fish crafts would carry-out fishing operations only in the areas closer to the shore.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.