Fishing boats raided for drugs; operation to continue, says Collector

May 16, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Officials from Department of Fisheries and the Coastal Security Group police on Tuesday conducted surprise check for banned narcotic substances in the mechanised boats that returned to shores from multiday deep-sea stay fishing.

Though today’s raid did not yield any seizure of banned drugs, the officials said similar raids would be conducted every week to check the mechanised fishing boats from being used for smuggling of drugs.

During a joint operation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and the Indian Coast Guard off the coast of Agatti in Lakshadweep Islands in May last year, 220 Kg heroin, worth about ₹ 1,526 crore in the international market, was seized from two mechanised fishing boats from Colachel in Kanniyakumari district.

The officials found that the huge quantity of drug was transferred to the boats from a ship mid-sea and both the fishing vessels were heading towards their base in Colachel. Subsequently, DRI officials raided a few houses in Kanniyakumari district also.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hence, we’re keeping a constant vigil on the mechanised boats returning to the shores of Kanniyakumari district from deep-sea fishing as these boats can easily be used for smuggling the contraband into Tamil Nadu without being nabbed by the officials. Since smuggling of drugs in fishing boats involved in deep-sea fishing is an easy way for taking drugs to the intended destination after paying unimaginable sum to the fishermen of the craft and its owner, we are keeping an eye on these boats,” an official attached to the Coastal Security Group said.

Collector P.N. Sridhar said the district administration had given instructions to check all suspected vehicles, boats and trains entering the district via all the routes, including sea routes and railway tracks for narcotic substances.

“While anti-drug awareness campaigns are being organised continuously through women self-help group members, those having any information about drug smuggling may inform the officials via 70103 63173 and the informer’s identity will be protected at any cost,” Mr. Sridhar said.

The Collector also said surprise checks were conducted in 35 pharmacies across the district for unauthorised sale of certain tablets, mostly pain relievers, which could be abused for stupor.