Fishermen’s plea to ensure flawless designing of Thaengaaipattinam Fishing Harbour to avert mishaps

May 23, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Even as elongation work of the groyne in Thaengaaipattinam Fishing Harbour has finally begun, local fishermen have come up with important suggestions on the angle and distance of the wall, which is being erected with granite boulders, to neutralise the violent tides that cause accidents and loss of lives.

Fishermen from many villages such as Neerodi, Marthandanthurai, Vallavilai, Iravipuththanthurai, Chinnathurai, Thoothoor, Poothurai, Irayumanthurai, Mulloorthurai, Ramanthurai, Inayamputhanthurai, Inayam, Inayam Chinnathurai, Melmidaalam and Midaalam use the harbour to generate an annual revenue of more than ₹1,200 crore with their long-line and gillnet boats.

Since most of the mechanised boats operating from the harbour opt for multiday deep sea stay fishing to harvest tuna and king fish, there is also a huge influx of foreign exchange.

But things have not been easy. After the harbour was established near the estuary of the Tamirabharani flowing via Kuzhithurai in Kanniyakumari district, factors such as accumulation of sand, strong southwest winds, high and low tides and sea erosion have made manoeuvring of boats at the entry and exit points tough. Often, there are accidents, resulting in capsizing of boats and loss of lives

The fishermen also point to the flawed design of the harbour and the groynes installed nearby as other reasons. They say 28 fishermen have lost their lives since 2017. and 20 country boats and five mechanised vessels have been badly damaged.

They add that officials visiting the harbour after every accident leave with assurances of ‘corrective measures’, which do not translate into action.

For instance, participating in a Christmas celebration at Arumanai in western Kanniyakumari in December 2020, then Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said ₹77 crore had been earmarked for renovation and expansion of the harbour.. However, no funds were allocated for the purpose and the assurance vanished into thin air.

After M.K. Stalin became the Chief Minister, the fishermen renewed their long-standing demand but in vain. However, their determined and sustained protests forced the government to take up the extension of the groyne and the harbour.

Says Sunil Sabariar, an engineer from Vallavilai: “Based on our experience, the prime breakwater wall should be for a length of 450 metres and at a 45 degree angle since the region experiences violent tides and winds during the southwest monsoon. During this season, we encounter the maximum problems. Moreover, the entry/exit points should be in south–north direction to neutralise the waves during all seasons and save the boats.”

“Though this design will greatly neutralise sand accumulation issue near the estuary, marine engineers may also find suitable solutions such as periodic dredging. This arrangement will provide a perfect solution to the problems being faced by the 1,000-odd mechanised boats and 4,000 country boats,” he adds

The government must solicit the experience of the local fishermen so that the design of the harbour will be flawless at least now and prevent accidents in future, he feels.

When officials inspected the extension work under way in the harbour on Monday, they said the suggestions of the fishermen would be taken care of.

“This assurance should be translated into action at least now,” says Mr. Sunil.