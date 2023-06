June 07, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

Fishermen’s grievance redress meeting will be held at the Ramanathapuram Collectorate on Friday. In a statement, Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said that the meeting would be held at 3.30 p.m. In the meeting chaired by the Collector, officials from all departments would participate. Fishermen can take part in the meeting and air their grievances to get them redressed, the statement said.