Fishermen warned against using purse seine nets

TIRUNELVELI

19 January 2022 18:27 IST

Collector V. Vishnu has warned the country boat fishermen of the district that using purse seine nets banned by the State government would lead to serious legal consequences, besides seizure of nets, boats and the entire catches.

The State government, as per the Tamil Nadu Fishing Regulation Act 1983, has banned purse seine net as it seriously harms marine life. However, country boat fishermen continue to use manually hauled purse seine nets since this fishing method ensures better catch. Moreover, the uncontrolled use of purse seine nets triggers intense clash between the fishermen from different coastal villages.

When the fishermen, who do not use this banned fishnet, brought the violation to the knowledge of officials, the ban was strictly imposed and the State government ordered surprise checks of vehicles carrying fish to markets in the coastal districts including Tirunelveli. Based on information, police and fisheries department officials seized purse seine nets. Although the affected fishermen protested against the drive and urged the government to allow them to use at least a modified version of the net, it was not allowed.

When the fishermen grievance redrassal meet was recently held at Radhapuram, some of the participants, who do not use the banned nets, complained that most of the country boat fishermen were still using the banned nets. Mr. Vishnu, who chaired the meet, has warned that the purse seine net and its variants should not be used any more in the district.

“It is a punishable offence under the existing norms in vogue. Fishermen living in coastal hamlets of Tirunelveli district between Kooduthaazhai to Koottappanai are advised against using the banned purse seine nets. If they dare to violate the ban, the nets, the country boat used for fishing and the catch will be confiscated. Legal proceedings will be initiated against the violators. Moreover, the welfare schemes being given to these fishermen will also be withdrawn,” he warned.