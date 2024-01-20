Fishermen who rescued public during recent floods honoured

January 20, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Fishermen who operated boats in the flood-affected areas recently as part of the rescue operations were honoured here on Saturday.

As 850 fishermen drawn from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Ramanathapuram played a pivotal role in the relief and rescue operations during the recent floods in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, they were honoured along with 12 officials at a function organised here on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Kanimozhi said the fishermen, who did not expect anything in return for rescuing the flood-affected population, brought their boats to the marooned areas and stayed there with limited facilities until the problem was sorted out completely. Even as hatred was being systematically spread by a few to divide the people, the fishermen’s yeomen and selfless service during crisis hours, the exemplary courage they exhibited while rescuing the people from marooned areas and the love they displayed by distributing food packets and medicines to the people in inundated colonies would remain in everyone’s memory for ever.

“You have taught everyone the lesson of love and brotherhood. Even though the flood situation was grave, you stood like rock to help the affected. Those who sow seeds of hatred as it is their belief and policy should learn from you about humanity, love, affection and brotherhood,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan said the government was surveying the places for constructing fishing harbours and groynes.

“The survey for compiling comprehensive information on damaged boats in the flood is going on for giving due compensation to the fishermen,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said adding that the fishermen’s long pending demand for stationing sea ambulances at select places would be considered.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Fisheries Commissioner K. S. Palanisamy, District Collector G. Lakshmipathi, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and MLAS G. V. Markandeyan and M. C. Shanmugaiah participated in the meeting.