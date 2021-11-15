Fishermen, villagers seek reopening of Sterlite Copper

It should be opened considering the interest of our families, they say

A group of fishermen from coastal hamlets and a few other villages in the district submitted separate petitions during the weekly grievances redress meeting seeking the early reopening of Sterlite Copper unit.

The petitioners, including Squid Catchers’ Welfare Association, Terespuram, fishermen from Lions Town, Mini Sahayapuram, Conch Divers’ Welfare Association and villagers from Sorispuram, Madathur, Therkku Veerapandiapuram and Vadakku Silukkanpatti, appealed to the State government seeking reopening of Sterlite plant that remained closed ever since the anti-Sterlite protest claimed the lives of 13 persons in police firing.

“Since the plant was giving employment to our children, it should be opened considering the interest of the families,” they said.

A group of farmers submitted petition seeking extension of deadline for paying the crop insurance premium.

In the petition, the farmers attached to Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam said the farmers of the district, through an announcement made by the Joint Director of Agriculture on November 9 last, mandated the farmers to pay the crop insurance premium for sorghum, corn, black gram, green gram, groundnut, sesame, groundnut, cotton, paddy and sugarcane to be raised in Kovilpatti, Ottapidaaram, Vilaathikulam, Pudur, Kayathar, Ettaiyapuram, Karungulam, Alwarthirunagari, Srivaikundam, Sattankulam, Tiruchendur, Udangudi and Thoothukudi taluks during the northeast monsoon.

The last date for payment of crop insurance premium for black gram was set as November 15 – just five days from the date of announcement.

“Since the offices of Village Administrative Officers across the district are crowded with the petitioners applying for ‘adangal’, they could not pay the premium by submitting the necessary documents. Hence, the district administration should take steps for extending the last date for paying the premium for insuring black gram,” said K.P. Arumugam, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam.

He also appealed to the district administration to ensure the unhindered supply of chemical fertilizers, especially Di-Ammonium-Phosphate, in the district.