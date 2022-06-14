Fishermen venture into sea

Fishermen venture out for fishing in mechanised boats in Mandapam North Sea on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

RAMESWARAM

After the 61-day fishing ban came to a close on Tuesday, the fishermen here ventured into the sea in hundreds of their mechanised boats in the evening.

Fishermen stay away from the sea for about two months to facilitate breeding of the fish. Fisheries Department officials said that country boats and trawlers alone were permitted to fish within two nautical miles during the ban period

The mechanised boat fishermen welfare association leader Jesu Raja said that fishermen had repaired their boats during the break.

Fishermen urge the Central government to get back the 118 mechanised boats from the Sri Lankan authorities, which were impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel i 2018. They also demanded retrieval of Katchatheevu from the island nation so that they can fish without any threat from the navy personnel.

The fishermen had recently offered to the State government to ship the essential goods to Sri Lanka, which has been reeling under economic crisis, Mr Jesu Raja reminded.