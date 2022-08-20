Fishermen venture into sea on their own

Officials try to stop them in view of heavy wind forecast by IMD

L Srikrishna RAMESWARAM
August 20, 2022 20:23 IST

Fishermen staging a protest in front of Fisheries Department office near Rameswaram fishing jetty on Saturday.

In view of the heavy wind forecast by the IMD, Fisheries Department officials stopped fishermen in Rameswaram from venturing into the sea on Saturday.

However, the fishermen, who staged a protest against the restriction, finally ventured into the sea after giving a statement that they were doing it on their own. The officials issued 513 tokens for mechanised boats.

Speaking to reporters, fishermen leader Jesu Raja said a majority of the fishermen had stayed off the sea for over a week as the weather condition marked by a rough sea and heavy winds was not favourable. However, the situation was not very bad on Saturday and fishermen decided to venture into the sea, he added.

The fishermen were expected to return to the shore by Sunday evening, the officials said.

