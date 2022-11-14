Fishermen venture into sea for fishing after five days

November 14, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

After five days, about 2000 fishermen ventured into the sea for fishing along the Palk Bay on Monday.

Following rough weather and windy sea, the regional meteorological department officials from Chennai had sounded an alert to the fishermen to stay off from fishing. Apart from widespread rain in the coastal district since November 9, the wind was also very high. There were chances that the fishermen may lose direction or cross the IMBL.

Hence, as a precautionary measure, the Fisheries department officials too did not issue tokens since November 9.

With the low pressure losing its steam and the wind was also conducive, the fisheries department issued 520 tokens on Monday morning following which, the fishermen from Rameswaram jetty set off for fishing.