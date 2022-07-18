Fishermen venture into sea after a week of turbulent weather

After almost a week, fishermen from Rameswaram and Mandapam ventured into the sea on Monday as the last seven to 10 days witnessed turbulent seas, said Fisheries department officials.

On Monday, 406 tokens were issued from Mandapam and another 590 from Rameswaram ventured into the sea for fishing. Following heavy wind accompanied by widespread rain, the fishermen were advised to stay off the sea. While country boat fishermen set off in their vessels, mechanised boats remained in the shore.

The weather was unpredictable and stormy.

Three days ago, when six fishermen from Mandapam ventured into the sea, the boat was said to have capsized due to rough sea. Five of the fishermen swam to the shore, while one was reported missing. On Saturday, the Marine Police spotted the body of the missing fisherman.