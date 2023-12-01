Fishermen vehemently oppose detention of mechanised boat by Maldives

December 01, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Frustrated over the delay in securing the release of the detained mechanised boat by The Maldives, the fishermen have urged the Central and the State Governments to take sincere steps to ensure the early release of the mechanised boat seized by the island nation on October 22.

Raising the issue at the fishermen’s grievance redress meet held at the Collectorate on Friday, fisherman Regan of Terespuram said the mechanised boat that accidentally drifted into the territorial waters of The Maldives due to rough weather had been detained by the authorities of the island nation with 12 fishermen and ₹8 lakh-worth catches. After dismissing the arguments of the detained fishermen, the Maldivian authorities had slapped a fine of ₹2.27 crore on the owner of the boat, which was completely unjust and well beyond the capacity of the poor fishermen.

Hence, the Collector should represent the fishermen’s sentiments to the Central and the State Governments for ensuring the early release of the boat, Mr. Regan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Backing him, former president of Tharuvaikulam village panchayat Maharajan complained that the officials of Department of Fisheries, who did not take any step for releasing the detained mechanised boat for the past 30 days, met the fishermen of Tharuvaikulam only after they geared-up for road roko on the East Coast Road on last Monday with the assurance that they would sort-out the issue within next 20 days with the help of the Central Government.

“Since the ‘grace time’ sought by the officials ends on December 15, the official machinery should take effective and immediate steps to get the detained boat released,” Mr. Maharajan said.

District Collector G. Lakshmipathi, who chaired the meeting, said the Chief Minister had written a letter to the Central Government in this connection and hence the State Government’s sustained efforts would continue.

Fisherman Selvamani of Tharuvaikulam said the Tamil Nadu Government had not taken any step to start the construction of full-fledged fishing harbour in Tharuvaikulam even after Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan had made an assurance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in this regard following a question from Ottapidaaram MLA M. C. Shanmugaiah.

“We want to know if the Tamil Nadu Government is really interested in fulfilling the promise made by the Minister concerned in the House. While constructing the full-fledged fishing harbour, the government should also construct groyne to save the boats from the high tides,” Mr. Selvamani said.

Fisherman Ronald of Periyathaazhai complained that the 400-odd country boats in the coastal village were facing serious threats from the mechanised boats carrying out fishing operations one nautical mile from the shoreline in violation of the norms and the high tides.

Assistant Director of Fisheries Vijayaraghavan said due action would be taken against the mechanised boats that violate the norms by fishing near the shores.

While Shelton of Punnaikaayal wanted the Collector to take steps for desilting the Tamirabharani estuary in the village, fisherman Joy Castro of Thoothukudi said the Collector should make available the detailed map showing the topography of Thoothukudi for preparing the coastal management zone map of this coastal town.

Fisherman Kebiston said the coastal management zone map should be comprehensive showing the government poramboke lands between the shoreline and the coastal hamlets. He also said the proposal to set-up off-shore windmills would blow a death knell to the fishing operations and wanted the government to shelve this move.

President of Thoothukudi District Anna Sangukuli Thozhilaalar Munnetra Sangam Esakkimuthu wanted the Collector inspect the ongoing desilting of seashore at Mutharaiyar Colony and Vivekanandarpuram. “Since this project is mired in irregularities, the Collector should inspect the spot,” he said.

Joint Director of Department of Fisheries J. Amal Xavier and Assistant Director G.S. Bushra Shabhnam were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.