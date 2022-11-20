Fishermen told to stay off sea; first flood warning issued at Pamban

November 20, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Pamban fishermen refrained from venturing into sea after the weather office warned them against setting out for fishing in view of inclement weather on Sunday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

All the fishermen in the coastal district were informed to stay off the sea until further notice, the Fisheries Department officials said here on Sunday.

Following a well-marked low pressure area over the central parts of south Bay of Bengal which moved west-northwestward and concentrated into a depression and lay centred at 5.30 hours on Sunday over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, about 600 km east of Sri Lanka, the officials have hoisted the first flood warning signal at Pamban.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is expected to move towards the coastal side of Andhra Pradesh over the next 48 hours. Hence, the bulletin issued on Sunday cautioned fishermen to stay away from the sea in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal region.

Moderate to heavy rains were likely to be experienced in some parts of Karaikal, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Over the next 48 hours, the wind was also expected to be volatile and rough that it may be at a speed of 45 km to 65 km.

All the ports, including Thoothukudi, Ennore and Chennai, have been put on alert.

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow

Fishermen in the coastal district of Ramanathapuram were already off from the sea over the last three days. All the country and mechanised boats here have been anchored in Thondi, Erwadi, Keelakarai and other locations, fisheries department officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US