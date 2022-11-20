Fishermen told to stay off sea; first flood warning issued at Pamban

November 20, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

All the fishermen in the coastal district were informed to stay off the sea until further notice, the Fisheries Department officials said here on Sunday.

Following a well-marked low pressure area over the central parts of south Bay of Bengal which moved west-northwestward and concentrated into a depression and lay centred at 5.30 hours on Sunday over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, about 600 km east of Sri Lanka, the officials have hoisted the first flood warning signal at Pamban.

It is expected to move towards the coastal side of Andhra Pradesh over the next 48 hours. Hence, the bulletin issued on Sunday cautioned fishermen to stay away from the sea in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal region.

Moderate to heavy rains were likely to be experienced in some parts of Karaikal, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Over the next 48 hours, the wind was also expected to be volatile and rough that it may be at a speed of 45 km to 65 km.

All the ports, including Thoothukudi, Ennore and Chennai, have been put on alert.

Fishermen in the coastal district of Ramanathapuram were already off from the sea over the last three days. All the country and mechanised boats here have been anchored in Thondi, Erwadi, Keelakarai and other locations, fisheries department officials said.