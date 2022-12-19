Fishermen told to stay off sea as low pressure may bring rain

  1. EPaper
December 19, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Fishing boats anchored in Pamban on Monday in view of the depression in Bay of Bengal.

Fishing boats anchored in Pamban on Monday in view of the depression in Bay of Bengal. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

In a fresh note of caution and as per the weather bulletin from the regional India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai, the fisheries department officials here have suspended issuance of tokens to mechanised boat fishermen from Monday.

A low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and Equatorial Indian Ocean was expected to bring in a fresh spell of rain and fishermen have been told not to venture into the sea.

The fisheries department officials, who normally would issue tokens on Mondays and Tuesdays, have suspended it due to the advisory from the IMD officials.

Last week, after the Mandous cyclone, the Tamil Nadu government had appealed to the fishermen to stay away from fishing activities. Hence, fishermen in Rameswaram, Pamban and Mandapam had anchored their boats. When the cyclone moved away after the landfall in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, they ventured into the sea, but again after a short period, they have been told to keep away.

The officials said that apart from the rainfall over the next 48 hours, which may be light to heavy in isolated pockets, the wind was also likely to be around 55 kmph in the Palk Bay area. Hence, all the 1,500 mechanised boats have been anchored since Monday. The weather system over the Bay of Bengal may move to a lower latitude and move towards Sri Lanka, the officials added.

