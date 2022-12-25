ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen told to stay away from sea

December 25, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Cyclone warning number 3 flag has been hoisted at Pamban near Rameswaram on Sunday.

Following forecast of heavy winds from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, Fisheries Department officials here on Sunday asked fishermen to stay away from the sea until further communication.

The depression that formed over southwest Bay of Bengal moved southwestwards and lay centred over the region near northeast of Trincomalee, 220 km off Jaffna, 360 km east-southeast of Nagapattinam and 480 km south-southeast of Chennai. In view of the development, VOC Port here hoisted cyclone warning number 3 flag in the fishing harbour.

The officials said they had also issued adequate warning to the fishermen in Pamban, Mandapam and Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district not to venture into the sea.

As the wind speed was likely to be in the range of 50 to 60 kmph, the fishermen in coastal districts had been told to ensure their safety, the officials added.

