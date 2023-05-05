ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen told not to venture into sea until further orders

May 05, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Following the IMD prediction over inclement weather and squally winds on the Palk Bay, fishermen in the coastal district of Ramanathapuram have been advised to stay away from the sea from May 6 until further orders, said Fisheries Department officials here on Friday.

From May 6, for the next four days, the forecast suggested that there may be light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm and lightning in isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

The temple town Rameswaram and other parts in the district were witnessing widespread rain over the last three days. The rain continued on Friday and the rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending 8 a.m. are as follows: Thondi: 84.20 mm, Pamban: 60.40, Theerthandathanam: 55.50, Rameswaram: 40.70, Mandapam: 28.80 and Thangachimadam recorded 26.20 mm rainfall.

The IMD release said that cyclonic circulation over coastal Tamil Nadu on Thursday now lies off Tamil Nadu coast at 1.5 km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation, which may develop over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6, may influence and a low pressure area may form over the same region on May 7. Further, it may intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US