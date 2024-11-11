Fishermen to stage road roko on Pamban bridge as peace talks with officials fail

As peace talks between officials and fishermen on Monday failed to arrive at a solution, fishermen as announced would stage a protest on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the arrest of 23 fishermen and capture of three fishing boats on Sunday by Sri Lankan Navy, they were produced in a court in Yazhpanam and lodged in prison on Monday.

Reprimanding the act of Sri Lankan Navy, fishermen representatives announced for a road roko protest on Pamban bridge road on Tuesday.

To convince the fishermen to drop their protest, officials convened a meeting with them on Monday, but it did not yield positive result for the officials.

Thereby, protest would be held as per the announcement, said fishermen.

