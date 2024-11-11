 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fishermen to stage road roko on Pamban bridge as peace talks with officials fail

Published - November 11, 2024 09:32 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM 

The Hindu Bureau

As peace talks between officials and fishermen on Monday failed to arrive at a solution, fishermen as announced would stage a protest on Tuesday.  

Following the arrest of 23 fishermen and capture of three fishing boats on Sunday by Sri Lankan Navy, they were produced in a court in Yazhpanam and lodged in prison on Monday. 

Reprimanding the act of Sri Lankan Navy, fishermen representatives announced for a road roko protest on Pamban bridge road on Tuesday.

To convince the fishermen to drop their protest, officials convened a meeting with them on Monday, but it did not yield positive result for the officials.  

Thereby, protest would be held as per the announcement, said fishermen.  

Published - November 11, 2024 09:32 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.