Fishermen to resort to rail blockade stir on Nov. 3 at Mandapam Railway Station; to resume fishing activities from Oct. 28 onwards

October 27, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing to draw the attention of the Union and State governments, the fishermen associations here have announced to resort to a rail blockade stir at Mandapam Railway Station on November 4.

Speaking to reporters, fishermen leaders’ association president N. J. Bose said that they had held a meeting in which various associations were represented.

The meeting passed resolutions including the need to rescue all the 27 fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel with five mechanised boats on Oct. 14. Since then they have been detained in the prisons. The Union government should take steps and ensure that the fishermen reached home safely.

The meeting resolved that the Sri Lankan Navy had impounded over 100 mechanised boats since 2018. Either the fishermen should be compensated or the boats should be retrieved. The governments should work on a deadline and take action to bring back the boats, he said.

Resume fishing

The members said that considering the livelihood issues, it has been resolved to start fishing activities from October 28 (Saturday) onwards. As in the past, the fishermen said that they would adhere to the rules laid out by the Union government and the Department of Fisheries, Tamil Nadu government.

