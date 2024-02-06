ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen to be trained in modern fishing techniques, says Minister

February 06, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan handing over assistance to a fisherman family at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Fishermen will be trained in modern fishing techniques through the fisheries colleges, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan has said.

 After handing over assistance to the tune of ₹ 1.15 crore to 36 fishermen here on Tuesday, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the Department of Fisheries had drawn plans to train fishermen and others in modern fishing techniques through the fisheries colleges.

Those who get trained in these techniques can get employment in the fishing trawlers involved n deep sea fishing. The training will shortly commence at Amali Nagar near Tiruchendur, he said.

He also said the relief for the fishermen, whose boats and the engines got damaged in the recent floods would be given shortly.

District Collector G. Lakshmipathi, Joint Director of Fisheries J. Amal Xavier and Assistant Directors Vijayaraghavan and G.S. Bushra Shabhnam were present.

