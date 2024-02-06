GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fishermen to be trained in modern fishing techniques, says Minister

February 06, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan handing over assistance to a fisherman family at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Tuesday.

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan handing over assistance to a fisherman family at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Fishermen will be trained in modern fishing techniques through the fisheries colleges, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan has said.

 After handing over assistance to the tune of ₹ 1.15 crore to 36 fishermen here on Tuesday, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the Department of Fisheries had drawn plans to train fishermen and others in modern fishing techniques through the fisheries colleges.

Those who get trained in these techniques can get employment in the fishing trawlers involved n deep sea fishing. The training will shortly commence at Amali Nagar near Tiruchendur, he said.

He also said the relief for the fishermen, whose boats and the engines got damaged in the recent floods would be given shortly.

District Collector G. Lakshmipathi, Joint Director of Fisheries J. Amal Xavier and Assistant Directors Vijayaraghavan and G.S. Bushra Shabhnam were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.