Fishermen threaten to block inaugural rail service on Pamban bridge

Threatening to block the inaugural rail service on the Pamban rail bridge, which is expected to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October, leaders of fishermen associations from six coastal districts of Tamil Nadu have demanded the Union government to immediately resolve the issues with Sri Lankan government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision was taken at a consultative meeting held at Thangachimadam near Rameswaram on Friday. Fishermen from Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, Karaikal and other places participated. Ten resolutions were unanimously passed in the meeting.

Speaking to media persons, fishermen leader Sesu Raja said that the Union government should have condemned Sri Lanka, where the authorities had tonsured six fishermen for delayed remission of the fines imposed on them by the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a shame not to the fishers, but to the entire nation. Sri Lanka, which is being described as a friendly nation with India, has been indulging in such acts of humiliation. Tonsuring the head is height of human rights violation.

The meeting demanded the release of 108 fishermen languishing in Sri Lankan prisons under false charges. They should be released forthwith. The courts in Sri Lanka have imposed jail terms of six months and one year for around 75 fishermen, which should be withdrawn.

When fishermen in Tamil Nadu have been traditionally fishing in Palk Bay from time immemorial, it would not be fair to prohibit them. The Sri Lankan government should allow its fishermen to hold talks with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu. “The issue can be sorted out in no time,” Mr. Sesu Raja said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The members also wanted the release of 16 boats forthwith. Though the Sri Lankan court had ordered the release of the impounded boats, due to delay in Union government’s order, the 16 vessels could not be brought back.

The Union government should increase the diesel subsidy and lift the restrictions without laying any condition.

The fishermen leaders recalled the meeting they had with Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi during which time the Minister had assured to look into their demands. However, despite repeated reminders, there had not been any help or intervention from the government.

Hence, the fishermen associations passed a resolution to resort to rail blockade agitation at the Pamban bridge which is to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. “We will also fill the prisons in Tamil Nadu very soon. The issue is our livelihood and we cannot remain mute spectators to the humiliation forever silently. Hence, we will resort to demonstrations in a democratic manner,” Mr Sesu Raja said.

Earlier, the CPI (M) State general secretary K Balakrishnan addressed a gathering of CPI(M) members who had organised a demonstration. He said that the Union government should not indulge in politics on the fishermen issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.