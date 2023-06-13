Fishermen thank Collector for timely intervention with procuring firms

June 13, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Members of various fishermen associations in the coastal district have thanked Ramanathapuram Collector B Vishnu Chandran for his timely intervention and talks with the procuring firms.

During the fishermen grievance redressal meeting held on June 9, the leaders, led by Jesu Raja, appealed to the Collector and Fisheries Department officials to get them a fair price for their catch. The fishermen also submitted a memorandum.

They said that utilising the huge arrivals, the procuring firms reduced the price that many fishermen could not even get back the actuals. With livelihood concerns and to repay debts, they were unable to store the produce for long period. Hence, on many occasions in the past, the buyers slashed the prices.

The Collector had invited the procuring firms and held talks where the Fisheries Department officials were present. At the end of the meeting, the buyers, who had explained their stand and difficulties, finally agreed to cooperate.

As the news reached the fishermen, they were in an upbeat mood and thanked the Collector for his swift action. They hoped to have a bountiful season and incident-free movements.

Though the two-month annual ban period for fishing ends on June 14, the Rameswaram fishermen would venture into the sea from early hours of Saturday, Mr Jesu Raja said.

He also said that the fishermen would abide by the guidelines given by the Fisheries Department officials while fishing along the Palk Bay area.