Fishermen submit petition against official in Thoothukudi

November 06, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A group of fishermen on Monday submitted a petition to Collector G. Lakshmipathi seeking the transfer of the Assistant Director of Fisheries.

The petition said the Assistant Director of Fisheries, Mohanraj, was treating them in a “disrespectful manner” and forcing them to wait in his office. “We do not need an officer who does not respect us. We need an officer who can understand the problems of fishermen,” said the petitioners, who also contended that the officer was forcing them to follow “certain impractical rules”.

Mr. Mohanraj, who refuted the allegations, said he was strictly implementing all rules prescribed by the Department of Fisheries on every aspect which was not acceptable to the fishermen.

“I am for strictly implementing every rule and will never compromise under any circumstance. Since the rule says that all boats from Tamil Nadu should be painted in green to easily identify them in high seas, I enforced it and I refuse to register boats bearing other colours. I listen to their genuine grievances and treat them in a respectful manner. Since I want to see the visitors from my room once they enter my office, I even fitted a glass door in my chamber so that they can be asked to come in immediately. So, I never made them wait in my office on any occasion,” said Mr. Mohanraj.

“Since the present Assistant Director strictly implements the rules, the fishermen are against him and seeking his transfer to bring back the previous officer here. If an impartial audit is conducted, the rules rampantly flouted in the past and the huge loss suffered by the government will come to light,” sources said.